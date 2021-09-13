SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Cruz have issued a community alert due to a standoff with a suspect believed to be barricaded inside a home on San Juan Avenue Monday evening, according to authorities.
The Santa Cruz Police Department Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 3:20 p.m., warning residents to avoid the area of San Juan Avenue near Fairmount while officers assisted outside agencies with the apprehension of a suspect.
The Santa Cruz Police Chief later posted that officers were part of an “ongoing tactical response” to a suspect thought to be barricades in a home on San Juan Avenue.
The chief said U.S. Marshals had tracked the suspect to Santa Cruz
and he was now barricaded inside the home.
Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.