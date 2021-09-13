POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Federal law enforcement announced an investigation Monday into the discovery of skeletal remains found last week at Point Reyes National Seashore.
On Sept. 9, the National Park Service received reports of someone discovering human remains in a remote location of the Point Reyes park, in an area away from established trails.
Rangers there hiked to the location and found the remains, which appeared to have been there for a long time. They reported that there was no personal identification on the body and investigators had yet to identify the body as of press time.
National Park Service law enforcement and Marin County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation. Among the details being looked into is the manner of death, which was not clear upon discovery of the body. But investigators insist there were no initial indicators of foul play.