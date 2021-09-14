SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol are asking for help to solve a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened over the weekend on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco that left a man dead.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, CHP officers responded to the highway's southbound lanes, just south of the Cesar Chavez on-ramp, for a report of a pedestrian lying in the shoulder.
There, officers found the victim and medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene. His injuries appear to be consistent with being hit by a vehicle, CHP officials said.
CHP investigators believe the victim may have been a transient.
The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.
CHP officials are hoping that someone can come forward and help identify the vehicle that struck the victim. They're asking anyone who may have been driving through the area that night or witnessed the collision or anything else suspicious to call (415) 557-1094 and leave a message with CHP Officer J. Calderon.
