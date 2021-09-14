SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – South San Francisco Police are searching for two men suspected in an armed robbery last week where an employee was attacked.

Police said around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, the suspects walked into a business on the 300 block of Grand Avenue. One of the suspects attempted to pry open a vending machine, while another stood by as a lookout.

When the suspects were confronted by the employee, police said one suspect ran out of the business, while another grabbed a cash register on his way out.

The employee ran after the suspects and caught up to them at a pedestrian walkway connecting Grand Avenue and 4th Lane. Police said a physical struggle then took place between the employee and the suspect who stole the cash register. The second suspect also brandished a stun gun.

According to officers, the employee was able to defend himself, but the suspects were able to get away on foot. They were last seen running west on 4th Lane towards Maple Avenue.

Police describe the first suspect as a man age between the ages of 40 and 50, standing 6’3″, weighing 180 to 200 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black beanie, black mask, a black and gray jacket, dark pants and boots.

The second suspect is between 20 to 30 years old, standing 5’7″ and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, a red hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact South San Francisco Police by calling 650-877-8900. Tips can be sent anonymously by emailing tips@ssf.net.