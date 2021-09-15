REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) — The last suspect sought in a violent Redwood City home invasion robbery involving four assailants in April has been arrested in Tehama County, police said Tuesday.

On September 7, U.S. Marshal detectives arrested 31-year-old Cristian Gutierrez near Redding. Gutierrez was identified as a suspect following the arrest of three other suspects involved in the robbery.

On the night of April 22, two victims were found injured in their home on Oak Avenue in Redwood City, police said. The investigation reported the homeowner answered the door and was tasered by one of the robbery suspects. The other suspects entered the home and assaulted the couple, then restrained them with zip ties.

Police say, the suspects ransacked the house and left with the homeowner’s valuables and a large safe. When police arrived, one victim was treated at the scene for his injuries, and the other victim was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment of a gaping wound on her forehead.

On August 4, police arrested the three suspects 32-year-old Joshua Plancarte, 19-year-old Edgar Adrian Romo Martinez, and 30-year-old Edgar Flores Villasenor in Sacramento County.

All four suspects face charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with serious bodily injury and exhibiting a firearm. Police also seized numerous guns during the arrest on August. All of the suspects are currently in custody in San Mateo County Jail.

If you have any more information about this incident, please contact Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.