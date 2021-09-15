DAVENPORT (CBS SF/BCN) — The body of a 30-year-old man, who has been swept of the rocks into the Pacific Ocean near Davenport, was recovered off Panther Beach Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit tweeted that an intense search for the man by marine units and a Coast Guard helicopter was launched shortly before 4 p.m. after eyewitnesses called 911.
The unidentified man’s body was spotted at 5:50 p.m., but swimmers had to wait until the tide receded before they cold recover the body.
SAFETY MESSAGE: Today’s incident at Panther State Beach follows Sunday’s incident, in which a male, 26, walked into the surf at Davenport Beach and called for help. Despite rescue efforts, he hasn’t been found. Please stay off the rocks, and be aware of powerful rip currents. pic.twitter.com/CgsGl5yhPy
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 15, 2021
Cal Fire officials said it was the second such incident in 48 hours.
On Sunday, a 26-year-old man walked into the surf at Davenport Beach and called for help. Beachgoers reported the incident around 5:30 p.m., which set off an extensive search.
Santa Cruz Fire Department and 19 rescue swimmers scoured the water for the missing man.
Authorities have not released the identity of either man.