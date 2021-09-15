California Recall:Real Time Results, Video Reports and News On Recall Election
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Davenport, Panther Beach

DAVENPORT (CBS SF/BCN) — The body of a 30-year-old man, who has been swept of the rocks into the Pacific Ocean near Davenport, was recovered off Panther Beach Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit tweeted that an intense search for the man by marine units and a Coast Guard helicopter was launched shortly before 4 p.m. after eyewitnesses called 911.

READ MORE: Arson Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Igniting Destructive Hopkins Fire

The unidentified man’s body was spotted at 5:50 p.m., but swimmers had to wait until the tide receded before they cold recover the body.

Cal Fire officials said it was the second such incident in 48 hours.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old man walked into the surf at Davenport Beach and called for help. Beachgoers reported the incident around 5:30 p.m., which set off an extensive search.

Santa Cruz Fire Department and 19 rescue swimmers scoured the water for the missing man.

MORE NEWS: Contra Costa County Toughens COVID Requirements For Indoor Activities

Authorities have not released the identity of either man.