WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County is joining San Francisco and Berkeley in requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test at the door to step inside certain businesses.

County health officials said tightening the restrictions on indoor access was needed to reduce community transmission of the Delta variant.

For the most part, Tuesday’s health order is getting support from businesses and residents in Orinda.

It was busy Tuesday night at the 4th Bore Tap Room and Grill in Orinda where the staff will be required to check for for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test beginning next week.

“I think it’s a good call, most of our community is vaccinated any way so I think it will be a smooth transition,” said General Manager Travis Tunney.

He had just heard about the new requirement and is working to implement a system to comply with the order.

Meanwhile, many local residents were also voicing their support.

“I feel that would be fine,” said David Adelberg from Orinda. “I don’t have a problem with it.”

“In some ways, it will make me feel a lot better and a lot more comfortable,” Michelle Meyers added. “But at the same time it does make me feel a little uneasy about the kind of the state we’re in where we have we have to hand over a piece of paper.”

The order covering indoor restaurants, bars and gyms comes as the county has experienced its highest two-week death rate since March.

For Meyers, showing her vaccine card is her way to help her community.

“I’ve been willing to sacrifice a little bit of privacy for the health of all of us around,” she said. “We’ve all had to do something that we’re not happy with.”

There are also requirements for employees. They either have to get vaccinated by November 1st or test weekly.