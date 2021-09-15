California Recall:Real Time Results, Video Reports and News On Recall Election
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 42-year-old man killed in a collision last week in downtown San Francisco has been identified as Lance Williams, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Williams, a San Francisco resident, was killed in a collision on the night of Sept. 8, near the corner of Eddy and Mason streets, according to police.

Williams was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle, police said.

Police haven’t released any other details about the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.