OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old Berkeley man was in grave condition following a shooting near the Oakland-Emeryville border Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5700 block of Los Angeles Street at around 6:07 p.m. The system registered multiple shots being fired.
Arriving officers discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Highland Hospital and was in grave condition.
No other information as to a suspect or suspects or the motive behind the shooting was released. An investigation is underway and anyone with information about the shooting can call the homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
The shooting was just the latest incident of deadly violence in Oakland since Monday.
"During these dangerous times, we are all exposed to the harsh reality of life's tragedies," police officials posted on Facebook. "The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland, remain committed and focused to our dedication in providing support and public safety service to our community."
Here’s a timeline of the violence this week.
- Double Homicide – September 13th at 3:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 3400 block of 68th Ave. on a report of a fatal double shooting. Both victims, an adult female and adult male, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene.
- U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Involved Shooting – September 13th at 3:22 p.m. The U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a criminal arrest warrant in the 2500 block of Fruitvale Ave. when an officer involved shooting occurred. An investigation is underway.
- Triple Shooting – September 13th at 5:14 p.m. Oakland police received calls reporting a shooting in the 3300 block of E. 12th St. Officers arrived on scene and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was in critical condition and two victims were in stable condition.
- Shooting – September 13th at 7:15 p.m. A ShotSpotter activation occurred in the area of 46th Ave. and International Blvd. Almost simultaneously, officers were flagged down in the area and directed to a female adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was listed in stable condition.
- Stabbing – September 13th at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1400 block of 105th Ave. on the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim who was involved in a domestic dispute which resulted in an injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
- Homicide – September 14th at 7:42 a.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of 46th Ave. on the report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive male adult suffering from gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.