OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old Berkeley man was in grave condition following a shooting near the Oakland-Emeryville border Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5700 block of Los Angeles Street at around 6:07 p.m. The system registered multiple shots being fired.

Arriving officers discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Highland Hospital and was in grave condition.

No other information as to a suspect or suspects or the motive behind the shooting was released. An investigation is underway and anyone with information about the shooting can call the homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.

The shooting was just the latest incident of deadly violence in Oakland since Monday.

“During these dangerous times, we are all exposed to the harsh reality of life’s tragedies,” police officials posted on Facebook. “The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland, remain committed and focused to our dedication in providing support and public safety service to our community. ”

Here’s a timeline of the violence this week.