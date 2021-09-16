LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Security was heightened Thursday at Livermore High School after a student was arrested for allegedly issuing threats to harm classmates, district officials said.

In a message to parents, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kelly Bowers said: “Last evening, we received word that one of our Livermore High School students made an alarming statement to other students, threatening to cause harm on our LHS campus today.”

Investigators took the student into custody on Wednesday night.

“The individual who made the remarks remains in custody and we are confident that any possible threat has been neutralized,” Bowers wrote “School and activities will proceed as usual without interruption.”

But as a precaution, there was a heightened presence of Livermore police officers and district officials at the school.

The threats come at a time when students at school were still dealing with the lingering emotions from a tragic car crash that claimed the life of a classmate and left five others with serious injuries.

On Aug. 28, the teen was in a pickup truck when it crashed, rolled over and plunged 200 feet down an embankment on Del Valle Rd. near Mines Rd. in unincorporated Livermore.

He was identified as Hunter Diemert, a junior at the high school, who was a fixture on the school’s wrestling team.

Hundreds of students, parents and local residents attended an emotional memorial vigil held days after the crash.

Diemert’s wrestling coach Herb Guidry was shared with the crowd fond memories – and also – words of encouragement for the community.

“Try to make the most of the moments with everybody you love,” he said. “There are only so many moments out there with them, so try to make the best of them.”