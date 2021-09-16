DUBLIN (CBS SF/AP) — TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in the cultlike group NXIVM, has become the latest Hollywood star to be incarcerated at Dublin’s Federal Correctional Institution.

Mack became inmate no. 90838-053 when she entered the facility on Monday. Over the last year, the prison nestled in the East Bay also was where TV stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, both served time there for their separate roles in the college admissions scandal.

They have since been released.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on “Smallville,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in June. She had previously pleaded guilty to the charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

The 39-year-old dodged a longer prison term by becoming a government cooperator in the federal case. Prosecutors credited her with helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

According to the East Bay Times, Mack’s attorneys told the court that she spent the past three years getting an associate degree at a community college and took courses at UC Berkeley for a bachelor’s degree.