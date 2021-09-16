ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — CHP officers in the East Bay were led on a wild chase that was caught on video Tuesday as suspects in a stolen truck fled authorities, driving the wrong way on residential streets and a freeway.
According to a Facebook post by the CHP Golden Gate Air Operations account, on Tuesday morning, CHP airplane A-31 was returning to the Napa airport when it's onboard sensors detected a stolen vehicle in the area of Antioch. The aircraft began a search of the area, eventually locating the vehicle on city streets.
Ground unit support was requested to make an enforcement stop, but the truck fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver drove wrong way on surface streets and the Pittsburg/Antioch highway.
At one point, the vehicle got stuck on railroad tracks, but eventually the driver freed the truck. Later after stopping in another residential area, the occupants fled from the vehicle. The CHP aircraft was able to track the driver to a backyard where he was apprehended.
There was no word on what charges the driver would be facing or whether the other two occupants who fled the vehicle were found.