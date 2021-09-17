KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

Celebrate: Hispanic Heritage Month

For all things celebrating Hispanic heritage head to this comprehensive site Latin Bay Area. From art, food & festivals to film & music, you’ll discover it all here. The month of September celebrates Hispanic heritage.

https://latinbayarea.com

Emmy Awards

Sunday 8 p.m.

Cedric The Entertainer hosts the 73rd Emmy Awards this Sunday on CBS. The hit British TV drama The Crown leads the nominations alongside Ted Lasso and Queen’s Gambit. Who will take home Emmy gold? Find out Sunday on CBS.

https://www.emmys.com

Mare Island Festival

Saturday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fantastic Negreto headlines the inaugural Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival Saturday featuring 15 bands on three stages. Dock of Bay is held on the Mare Island waterfront promenade with amazing views of Vallejo and the Bay beyond. Attendees will enjoy local and international cuisine via licensed food truck vendors, exclusive Mare Island Brewing Co. beers, and a choice of fine Nor Cal wines. The Vendor Village features arts and crafts from local artists and one of a kind festival merchandize.

https://dockofbayfest.com/general-information/

Streaming Film: Everyone’s Taking About Jamie

Despite obstacles, 16-year-old Jamie has the courage to fabulously follow his unconventional dream in this inspiring true story turned musical sensation. The film starring Max Harwood as Jamie was a West End London musical smash before transitioning to film. “Everyone’s talking about Jamie” is a Billy Elliot film for these times and is full of heart & humor and is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

https://www.amazon.com/Everybodys-Talking-About-Jamie-Harwood/dp/B09C16134L/ref=nodl_

Streaming Film: Eyes Of Tammy Faye

The ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire. The film is compelling and is available to stream and in select theaters from today .

https://www.searchlightpictures.com/theeyesoftammyfaye/

Read: The Vanderbilts: Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper writes a memoir to his son Wyatt sharing the story of his family the Vanderbilts, once the wealthiest family in America. The book shares deeply personal letters & photographs coupled with news stories about their complicated past. The CNN anchor has always distanced himself from his rich family roots taking his Father’s name Cooper as he embarked on a media career some thirty years ago. The book is a delicious read and is available online and at your local bookstore.

https://www.powells.com/book/vanderbilt-9780062964618

Hike: Mount Konocti State Park

This gem of a park is nestled upon the massive mountain known as Konocti that overlooks the towns of Kelseyville and Lakeport in Lake County. Drive up to the parking lot and then get ready to hike the 2.9 miles to the top. The trails are easy to follow and offer a handful of different routes to the top. What greets you at the top are some of the most amazing vistas of Clearlake below. There are picnic tables too along the way so pack a lunch and lots of water. Novice hikers (like me) will Fisk this one a breeze to traverse. May I suggest the morning as the perfect time to hike.

https://www.lakecounty.com/place/mount-konocti-county-park/

Sports: Go Giants

As the Division West leaders continue their march to the playoffs and Orange October – see games now for a steal. You can find tickets online for current games from $11 and it’s worth every cent. The Garlic fries & brews are not so affordable but are worth the spend. Go Giants!!

https://www.mlb.com/giants