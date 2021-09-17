SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A 26-year-old woman died in East San Jose Wednesday night, after being shot by her 15-year-old brother, according to family statements.

The incident occurred just before 8pm, at Tropicana Liquor on Story Road near Kollmar Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the woman, who family identified to KPIX 5 as Liza Scamilla, enter the store around 7:45 p.m. to purchase drinks and snacks. Scamilla can be seen exiting the store and returning to her vehicle in the parking lot.

Neighbors did not report hearing any loud arguments or yelling, and or any commotion prior to the gunfire. At least one shot was heard originating from inside the vehicle.

At 7:55 p.m., surveillance video showed startled customers in the liquor store parking lot scattering away from the vehicle.

“After those two gunshots, I heard screaming,” said Ashley Cuevas, a neighbor.

Witnesses say the occupants of the car were visibly distraught, shouting for help and for onlookers to call 911.

Four minutes later, a teenager emerges in the video, who relatives identified as “Angel”, Liza’s brother, wearing a white sweatshirt that was stained with blood. Scamilla was apparently struck in the head by the gunfire.

The teen was arrested, and booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of manslaughter. He later called his mother, to apologize and confess to the shooting, saying “I’m sorry”, according to family at the scene.

“Officers arrived there, found a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was declared deceased,” said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

“Obviously, it’s concerning. What’s a 15 year old doing around, or with, a firearm to begin with? Not a good idea. We see the tragic results. Our condolences go out to this family. Not only did they lose a family member, but another member of the family went to juvenile hall because of this incident.”

“It is really sad. Prayers for the family and everything. Parents should not let a 15-year-old have a gun like that, because it’s unsafe,” said Cuevas.

The teen’s home address is listed in Modesto, according to San Jose Police.

The woman was the city’s 36th homicide this year. Of those, 27 were being investigated by San Jose police. The victims of the VTA rail yard massacre were being investigated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Kiet Do contributed to this report.