SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday amid concerns about unhealthy air.
Officials said Monday that multiple factors will lead to unhealthy ozone levels on Tuesday, prompting the alert.
“The combination of tailpipe exhaust, hot temperatures and wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the region,” said Jack Broadbent, the district’s executive officer.
High ozone levels can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, along with trigger asthma, officials said. Ozone can also worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable.
The air district urged people to stay indoors, particularly if the smell of smoke is present outdoors and if temperatures allow. If temperatures are too hot indoors, people are urged to visit a cooling center or a building that provides filtered air.
Anyone who exercises outdoors on Tuesday is urged to do so in the early morning hours, when ozone concentrations are lower.
Broadbent also urged commuters to limit driving if possible. “Driving less can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents,” he said.