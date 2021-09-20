PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a vehicle in Pleasanton over the weekend, police said.
Officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a dead body inside a vehicle in the area of Pimlico Drive near a sound wall next to Interstate Highway 580. They arrived to find the bodies of an adult female and adult male inside a vehicle.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In San Jose Head-On Crash
Pleasanton police said based on the condition of the bodies, it appeared they had been in the car for over a week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and recovered both bodies.
It did not appear any foul play was involved, but the investigation was ongoing and nothing was being ruled out, according to police.READ MORE: Firefighters Keep Flames Away From Famed The Four Guardsmen Sequoias
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.
MORE NEWS: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Works In Kids Ages 5 To 11; Will Seek FDA Approval