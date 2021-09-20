FRESNO (CBS SF) — Authorities on Monday announced the recent sentencing of a Manteca woman involved in an interstate drug operation that was distributing methamphetamine and heroin in Alaska.

According to a release issued by the Eastern District of California’s U.S. District Attorney, 58-year-old Manteca resident Alecia Trapps was sentenced last Friday to 21 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Court documents state Trapps was the leader of a drug trafficking organization that was sending pounds of methamphetamine and heroin to Juneau, Alaska, where the profits were much greater. Under the direction of Trapps, the drugs were sourced in the Modesto area before being transported to Alaska utilizing a number of couriers and various methods and modes of transportation. Authorities said that in at least one instance, drugs from Modesto destined for Juneau were seized in Washington state as the courier tried to board the ferry.

The case was a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Modesto Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state, the release said. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melanie L. Alsworth and Laurel J. Montoya prosecuted the case.

Trapps is the last of six defendant to be sentenced in the case who received sentences ranging from nearly three years to over 26 years in prison, authorities said. The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.