SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday night in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. near the corner of Grove and Webster streets, police said.

Arriving officers found the male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case and have released few details about the death.

Supervisor Dean Preston, whose supervisorial district includes Hayes Valley, said on Twitter on Saturday the victim was reportedly riding a motorcycle or dirt bike when he was shot.

“We are shocked and saddened by this horrible act and the tragic loss of the life,” Preston said. “Our hearts go out to the victim, the victim’s family and friends, and the entire community.”

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the Friday night murder is being asked to call the police department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.