ALAMEDA (BCN/CBS SF) — An investigation into a shooting closed a section of Park Avenue for at least two hours Monday morning after residents called police to report hearing gunfire.
Shortly after 7 a.m., Alameda police received multiple calls from people who heard gunshots on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to Crime Prevention Technician Michaelia Parker.READ MORE: 'Boogaloo' Associated Militia Members Guilty Of Obstructing Probe Into Killing Of Oakland Federal Officer
The area is adjacent to Chochenyo Park. No one was injured, but a home was struck by at least one bullet, Parker said.
The home’s owner wasn’t there at the time, Parker said.
Police announced on Twitter that the street was closed at about 8 a.m. and reopened at about 10:15 a.m.READ MORE: Bay Area District Attorneys Settle With Ulta Beauty Over Improper Disposal Of Hazardous Materials
None of the people who heard the gunshots caught a glimpse of any possible suspects, Parker said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alameda police Violent Crimes Unit at (510) 337-8340 and reference case number 2104393.
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans Get Another Relief Payment?
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.