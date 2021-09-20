ALAMEDA (BCN/CBS SF) — An investigation into a shooting closed a section of Park Avenue for at least two hours Monday morning after residents called police to report hearing gunfire.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Alameda police received multiple calls from people who heard gunshots on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to Crime Prevention Technician Michaelia Parker.

The area is adjacent to Chochenyo Park. No one was injured, but a home was struck by at least one bullet, Parker said.

The home’s owner wasn’t there at the time, Parker said.

Police announced on Twitter that the street was closed at about 8 a.m. and reopened at about 10:15 a.m.

None of the people who heard the gunshots caught a glimpse of any possible suspects, Parker said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alameda police Violent Crimes Unit at (510) 337-8340 and reference case number 2104393.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.