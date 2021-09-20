DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Four smash-and-grab suspects have been arrested in connection with a brazen robbery at a Serramonte Center shopping mall jewelry shop that was recorded on cell phone video, authorities said.

Daly City police said officers responding to the Wednesday evening robbery saw a Lexus vehicle speeding away from the area and pursued it as it went into southbound Interstate Highway 280. The Lexus then went onto eastbound Interstate Highway 380, exiting at North Access Road near the airport.

However, as the Lexus was exiting the highway, it crashed into a cement barrier and then struck another vehicle, police said.

After the collision, officers immediately detained the driver and another passenger, while two other passengers fled the scene on foot. Other law enforcement agencies were able to help and apprehended the two outstanding suspects.

After arresting the four, officers determined a total of seven people entered the jewelry store and smashed the display cases with hammers. Investigators were still trying to identify the three additional suspects who remain at large.

The video posted on social media showed the smash-and-grab heist at Infinity Jewelers in the mall.

Infinity Jewelers Manager Grace James was standing near the front of the store when several young men approached. The robbery happened Wednesday after 7 p.m., less than an hour before the mall closed.

“All of a sudden — I was standing right there — they all came at the same time and start hitting our cases,” said James. “I felt so violated, because look it’s happening in front of my face, and I can’t do anything. I was just screaming. I want to protect my store, but there’s nothing you can do.”

At least seven people with their faces covered and wearing hoodies and dark clothing are seen in the video; three were running out the door when the video begin and four others are seen smashing display cases at the front of the store and grabbing items before also running away.

In a matter seconds, thieves made off with thousands of dollars in Rolexes, rings, chains, and whatever else they could get their hands on.

A security guard is seen running up to the store as the video ends.

Madison McGough also witnessed the smash and grab.

“I heard it from inside the store, so I didn’t see it right away,” said McGough. “It sounded like gunshot to me, just from what I’ve heard of gunshot from movies and everything. It was just like ‘Bang! Bang!'”

The robbery is just the latest in a string of brazen Bay Area thefts at major retailers including drug stores and high-end chains like Neiman Marcus.

“It’s honestly a little scary to see how bold they’re becoming, and just not even trying to hide it,” added McGough.

James said in the three years the jewelry store has been open, nothing like this has happened.

“We’ve heard about San Jose, the Great Mall, Hayward; but we never thought it would happen here, because this is like little Manila,” said James.

When asked what she would say to the suspects, she said, “My God, guys, get a job. It’s very scary.”

No one was hurt during the robbery. Infinity Jewelers said it is still tallying the total losses.