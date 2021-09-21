SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – All workers at San Francisco International Airport must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new rules announced by city officials on Tuesday.

The requirement, which goes into effect immediately, applies to all airline, service, concession and construction employees. Officials said SFO is the first airport in the U.S. to implement a vaccine requirement.

“This new requirement supports our aggressive measures to protect the health and safety of our region and our continued economic recovery,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “I want to thank SFO for their continued leadership protecting our city and its visitors.”

Under the new rules, every airport tenant or contractor must require all on-site personnel to be fully vaccinated. Exemptions can be granted for medical disability or a sincerely held religious belief, but employees who receive exemptions must undergo weekly testing.

Employers must also submit reports on the vaccination status of their workers until all personnel are fully vaccinated, or face fines under airport regulations.

“As SFO prepares for the upcoming holiday travel season, and the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have an obligation to provide a safe airport facility for the traveling public and our on-site employees,” said Airport Director Ivar Satero. “According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent transmission of COVID-19.”

Officials said the airport continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines, which are free of charge, at the airport’s medical clinic.

San Francisco has already implemented vaccine requirements for all city employees, along with workers in numerous other sectors, including healthcare, education, the restaurant industry and fitness establishments.