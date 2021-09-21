CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County Fire Department, House fire, San Leandro, San Leandro fire

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that swept through a home in San Leandro Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said crews responded at around 10:12 a.m. to a home on Tiffany Road. Video from the fire department shows firefighters arriving to find heavy smoke and flames, and the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire.

The Red Cross was assisting the single occupant of the home who was displaced and treated at the scene for minor injuries, the fire department said.