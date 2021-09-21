MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A man faces an attempted murder charge after deputies said he repeatedly struck a woman with his SUV in a Starbucks parking lot in Millbrae early Monday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m., a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy conducting a business check found the woman lying face down in the lot of the Starbucks on the 500 block of Broadway. The woman was unresponsive and had suffered major injuries.

Deputies said the woman was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where she underwent surgery. As of Tuesday, she remains in grave condition.

During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video, which showed the woman being struck by a gray BMV SUV several times, at a high rate of speed.

Another deputy searching the area found the SUV in front of a home on Henry Place, about half a mile from where the incident occurred. According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV showed signs of damage that were consistent with a recent collision.

San Mateo County deputies and detectives interviewed the suspect, who was at the home where the SUV was parked. During the interview, deputies said they determined he struck the woman and that evidence showed that his actions were premeditated.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Garrett Young, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on an attempted murder charge. According to jail records, Young is being held without bail.

Young is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Judson Piper at 650-363-4062 or by emailing jpiper@smcgov.org.