CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Davenport, Davenport News, Laguna Creek Beach, Missing, Missing swimmer, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz News

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities are searching for a teen who was last seen swimming near a beach north of Santa Cruz on Monday night.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Cash Ebright was body surfing near Laguna Creek Beach. Deputies, along with state parks officials, the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire searched the area Monday after he was reported missing, but he was not found.

According to Cal Fire, the investigation has since been turned over to state parks and the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Tuesday that the search for Ebright has resumed Tuesday morning.

17-year-old Cash Ebright was last seen swimming near Laguna Creek Beach near Davenport on September 20, 2021. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

17-year-old Cash Ebright was last seen swimming near Laguna Creek Beach near Davenport on September 20, 2021. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of Ebright was released by the sheriff’s office. He was reportedly wearing black swim trunks before he went missing.

This is a developing story, more details to come.