SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities are searching for a teen who was last seen swimming near a beach north of Santa Cruz on Monday night.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Cash Ebright was body surfing near Laguna Creek Beach. Deputies, along with state parks officials, the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire searched the area Monday after he was reported missing, but he was not found.

According to Cal Fire, the investigation has since been turned over to state parks and the sheriff’s office.

CAL FIRE and assisting agencies responded to another surf rescue incident at Laguna Beach near Davenport tonight. The investigation has been turned over to the @SantaCruzSO1 and California State Parks. pic.twitter.com/6reaa3I0PT — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 21, 2021

Deputies said Tuesday that the search for Ebright has resumed Tuesday morning.

A photo of Ebright was released by the sheriff’s office. He was reportedly wearing black swim trunks before he went missing.

This is a developing story, more details to come.