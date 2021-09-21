WASHINGTON (CBS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues on Monday that they should brace for “adjustments” to the $3.5 trillion social spending package to fit the Senate’s constraints for the budget process lawmakers are using to fast-track the legislation through Congress.
Democratic-led House committees completed work last week on their respective portions of the sweeping $3.5 trillion plan, which is a cornerstone of President Biden’s economic agenda. But Pelosi warned her fellow Democrats that the package could be trimmed to ensure it clears both the House and Senate.READ MORE: San Jose State University To Pay Student-Athletes $1.6M For Ignoring Sexual Assault, Harassment Claims
“The president and Senate Democrats sent us a budget resolution with a cap of $3.5 trillion. I have promised that we would not have House members vote for a bill with a higher topline than would be passed by the Senate. Hopefully that will be at the $3.5 trillion number,” the California Democrat said. “We must be prepared for adjustments according to the Byrd rule and an agreed to number.”READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco International Airport Implements Vaccination Requirement For All Workers
Lawmakers are using a tool called budget reconciliation to pass the $3.5 trillion package, which includes Democrats’ plans for universal pre-k, expanding Medicare, child and elder care, and addressing climate change. The process allows the legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority, but language has to comply with certain parameters in order to be included in the reconciliation bill.MORE NEWS: Authorities Search For Missing 17-Year-Old Swimmer North Of Santa Cruz