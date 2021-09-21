SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Cruz County reported its 212th coronavirus-related death Tuesday after an unvaccinated man in his mid-30s died due to COVID-19 complications the week before.

The man, whose identity was not released, had underlying health issues, according to the county. He died Sept. 14.

Four COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the county since the arrival of the ultra-contagious delta variant and all four people were unvaccinated, according to county health officials.

Prior to August, the county had not confirmed a coronavirus-related death since May. Since the pandemic began, the county has confirmed 19,103 cases of the virus locally, as of Monday.

County officials urged residents to get vaccinated against the virus to reduce the chance of contracting the virus and developing serious illness or dying.

County residents can find information about getting vaccinated at http://www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling (831) 454-4242 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

