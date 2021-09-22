PALERMO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Authorities in Butte County are searching for a man suspected of murdering his 67-year-old mother in the town of Palermo Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.
Early Tuesday evening at 7:16 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident at a home located on the 3000 block of Ontario Avenue in the town of Palermo. The caller told dispatchers that her relative had been murdered.
Deputies were immediately dispatched to the home. Arriving deputies located 67-year-old Palermo resident Dianna Rood and, with assistance from medical personnel, determined she was deceased. Authorities also discovered evidence that gave them cause to believe Rood had been murdered.
The subsequent investigation and additional evidence led detectives to suspect that her son, 38-year-old Palermo resident John Rood, had murdered his mother that afternoon.
On Wednesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect on an open count of murder. Authorities are actively searching for John Rood. Anyone with information about the investigation or Rood’s whereabouts are encouraged to call BCSO detectives at 530-538-7671.