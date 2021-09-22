SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews in the North Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning near the community of Schellville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Cal Fire Unit were headed to the so-called Fremont Fire near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in the unincorporated community of Schellville close to the Napa-Sonoma County line.

The fire was also causing some traffic delays on Highway 121 heading west due to smoke.

The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted about the incident at around 2:30 p.m.

#FemontFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Fremont dr / Napa rd, Schellville. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/iFXYYdNFuj — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 22, 2021

As of around 3:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres, according to Cal Fire. Both Cal Fire and Napa County Fire were providing air support with planes and helicopters dropping water and fire retardant.

The Napa County Sheriff advised that smoke may be visible in the area, but no other threats have been identified and no evacuations have been ordered.

Wildfire Approaching Napa Co.

Sonoma Co. Deputies are assisting Cal Fire with an active fire burning in the 4200 block of Napa Road near the Sonoma/Napa Co. line.Please stay out of the area. No evacuations at this time. Fire began around 2:30pm.Currently 40+ acres, 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/Ml8i4l5FLd — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 22, 2021

Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and close your doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering your home.

Residents and people traveling in the area were advised to use caution.