HAYWARD (CBS SF) — CHP has issued a severe traffic alert Wednesday afternoon after an injury crash at the San Mateo Bridge toll plaza in Hayward blocked westbound lanes, according to authorities.
The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the injury accident blocking the right lanes of state Highway 92 at the toll plaza shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 22, 2021
A severe traffic alert was issued at that time and was still in effect as of 1:30 p.m., CHP reported. Currently, no oversized loads area being allowed on through the San Mateo Bridge until further notice.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.