SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A new wildfire burning near Shasta Lake is drawing a response from Cal Fire air and ground units Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The so-called Fawn Fire, which started in the area of Fawndale Road and Radcliff Road about five miles northeast of Shasta Lake, was first reported at around 4:45 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

The initial report put the fire at around 15-20 acres, but officials noted the fire was growing with a rapid rate of spread.

#FawnFire in the Mountain Gate area of Shasta Co: AA240 reporting 15-20 acres in timber w/ rapid rate of spread. Appears to be located off Radcliff Rd & Fawndale Rd. pic.twitter.com/yCad7aLFOk — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) September 22, 2021

Numerous ground and air resources were at scene of the fire. Officials said it is very visible from Interstate 5 and the Fawndale Road exit.

By around 6:20 p.m., the fire had already more than doubled in size to 50 acres. It remained at 0% containment.

#FawnFire at Fawndale Rd & Radcliff Rd. is now 50 acres and 0% contained. Steep, difficult terrain is making ground access difficult. #CALFIRESHU2021 pic.twitter.com/BrRY2H1xO2 — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) September 23, 2021

Cal Fire reported that the fire was burning in steep, difficult terrain, which was making it difficult for ground crews to access.

