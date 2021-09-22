CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Fawn Fire, Shasta County, Shasta Lake, Wildfire

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A new wildfire burning near Shasta Lake is drawing a response from Cal Fire air and ground units Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The so-called Fawn Fire, which started in the area of Fawndale Road and Radcliff Road about five miles northeast of Shasta Lake, was first reported at around 4:45 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

READ MORE: Legendary Filmmaker, Playwright, Musician Melvin Van Peebles Dies, At 89

The initial report put the fire at around 15-20 acres, but officials noted the fire was growing with a rapid rate of spread.

Numerous ground and air resources were at scene of the fire. Officials said it is very visible from Interstate 5 and the Fawndale Road exit.

By around 6:20 p.m., the fire had already more than doubled in size to 50 acres. It remained at 0% containment.

Cal Fire reported that the fire was burning in steep, difficult terrain, which was making it difficult for ground crews to access.

MORE NEWS: BART Official Warn of Climate Change Bringing Higher Tides, Threatening Some Stations in Future

This is a developing news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.