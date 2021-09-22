STOCKTON (BCN) — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Stockton, police said.
Officers received reports at 3:30 p.m. of a person shot in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found the 29-year-old victim.READ MORE: Cal Fire Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire in Sonoma County
Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, the police said, but he succumbed his injuries.
His name has not been released.READ MORE: UPDATE: Scott Peterson To Be Re-Sentenced For 2002 Christmas Eve Murder Of Pregnant Wife
Police said the victim was walking in the area when a vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired a gun at him.
According to investigators, no motive or suspect information has been found.
The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigators Division at (209) 937-8323.MORE NEWS: Injury Accident at San Mateo Bridge Toll Plaza Blocks Westbound Lanes of Hwy 92 in Hayward
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.