MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after investigators say he intentionally ran over a woman several times outside of a Starbucks store in Millbrae.
The San Mateo County sheriff said a deputy found the woman lying facedown in the parking lot at 513 Broadway early Monday morning. She was rushed to a local hospital and was in grave condition with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators found surveillance footage at local businesses that showed a gray BMW SUV hitting the woman, then running over her more times.
A deputy searching the area found a vehicle matching the description in front of a home on Henry Place, where authorities contacted Garrett Young and determined he was the driver of the BMW that hit the woman.
Young was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.