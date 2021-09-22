DANVILLE (CBS SF/BCN) — Nearly 3,300 PG&E customers in Danville and San Ramon were without power Wednesday morning as the utility sought to determine the cause of the outage.
According to PG&E and the Danville Police Department, roughly 3,298 Danville customers were without power as of 8:30 a.m.
Police warned local residents that traffic signals along Sycamore Valley Road may be compromised. If the lights were out, motorists should treat them as four-way stop signs.
PG&E crews were on scene trying to determine the cause of the power outage.
Residents can visit PG&E's power outage map at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/ for updated information.
According to the utility, power was expected to be restored just before 2 p.m.