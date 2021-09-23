OAKLAND (BCN) – Police are looking for a suspect who shot and wounded a man in Oakland’s San Antonio neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Officers were alerted to the shooting near 19th Avenue and Solano Way at about 4:15 a.m. by the city’s ShotSpotter system, according to a police spokesperson.
When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.
The victim was in stable condition and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3426.
