REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City on Wednesday arrested a man wanted in the sexual assaults of two children decades ago.
Officers said in a statement that 63-year-old Thomas Garcia was arrested during a traffic stop on a $6 million warrant after conducting surveillance at his home. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on the warrant.
Police said Garcia sexually assaulted the children, who were known to him, as far back as the late 1980s and early 1990s.
According to jail records, Garcia is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility on two counts of lewd acts upon a child. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on September 29.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective De La Cerda of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7697 or the department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.