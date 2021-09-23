SAN DIEGO (CBS SF) — Another Giants-Padres battle game came down to the late innings Thursday with San Diego pulling out a 7-6 win in the 10th after dropping the first two of a three-game series to NL West-leading San Francisco.

The Padres walked off with the win when Victor Caratini’s sharp infield grounder in the bottom of the 9th off Giants right-hander Dominic Leone scored Jurickson Profar from 3rd base. Giants 2nd baseman Tommy LaStella dove and gloved the ball but his desperation throw to the plate was late and wide.

The loss by the Giants, combined with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Colorado Rockies earlier trimmed the Giants lead in the division back down to one game with nine games left in the season. Both the Giants and Dodgers have clinched a playoff spot; the NL West runner-up will host a wild card playoff game to qualify for the division playoff series.

The Giants and Padres battled into the 9th inning in the previous two games at Petco Park, with the Giants coming from behind to and taking the lead in the 9th to win on Tuesday, then nearly coughing a lead in the 9th on Wednesday.

Thursday, the Giants again came from behind to take the lead and before the Padres retook the lead in the 6th. The Giants tied it up again in the 7th inning before the Padres sent the Petco Park crowd home with the walk-off in the 10th.