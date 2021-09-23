SAN LEANDRO (BCN/CBS SF) — Two crashes on southbound I-880 in Oakland and San Leandro are snarling traffic in the East Bay Thursday afternoon, according to CHP.

Big-rig trucks are being allowed to use eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland due to an earlier wreck that’s clogging traffic along the Interstate Highway 880 transition to Interstate Highway 238.

The non-injury crash involving a box truck was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound I-238, CHP said.

The right lane was closed and a Sig-Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic Collision on Southbound I-880 Connector Ramp to I-238 S in San Leandro. Right Lane Blocked. ETO is 2:00 PM. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 23, 2021

The box truck hit a guard rail. CHP estimates the wreck won’t be cleared until 8 p.m.

Additionally, there was a second accident shortly before 12:30 p.m. involving a semi truck on southbound I-880 past 98th Avenue with an oil spill that is blocking the three right lanes.

#Oakland Hwy 880 southbound crash past 98th Ave involving a semi with an oil spill blocking the 3 right lane… Traffic is backing up to 66th Ave. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 23, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the areas of both incidents.