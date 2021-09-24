OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors have been known to be among the NBA’s most tech savvy franchises so it just seemed natural for the team to host dozens of Bay Area high school students for an event encouraging them to excel in science, technology, engineering and math.

The STEM event was called Basketball Decoded and was attended by about 60 high school students from Oakland and East Palo Alto. The students learned who technology was helping Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green excel on the court.

“What we were really excited to see were the surprise reactions students had when they realized they can work in sports and work for an organization like the Golden State Warriors while tying in technological knowledge,” said Yoyo Chan, Vice President of Government and Community Relations for the Golden State Warriors.

“One of the programs that got a lot of positive reaction was a sports code-a-thon which was led by TEAM Inc. and what we did here was we looked at player footage and using technology to analyze what players were doing correctly, incorrectly and how they use analytics to help improve player behavior.”

Golden State Warriors star Juan Toscano-Anderson also took time to speak with students. He encouraged them to explore opportunities both on and off the basketball court.

“Follow your dreams for sure but also think about other options,” he said. “It’s always good to have options in life. You don’t want to be bound by one thing. Whenever I’m done playing, I’ll think about being a coach. I’ll think about being a video guy. I don’t know. But there are options to stay around your love.”

Another amazing organization based out of Oakland, The Hidden Genius Project, also took part. They led the World of Gaming session, featuring the Warriors Esports Team.

For more information on Basketball Decoded, click here: https://www.nba.com/warriors/community/hpe-decoded