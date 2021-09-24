SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Community College District officials have announced they will be giving out additional financial aid to help students who are struggling with debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district will use more than half of the funds that they received from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to clear student debt and provide financial aid.
Of the $23 million the district has received from the third round of HEERF, almost $12 million will go directly to student aid, and more than $700,000 will help with student debt incurred during the pandemic between the summer 2020 and summer 2021 academic terms.
Three colleges — Canada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College — make up the district with a combined annual enrollment of close to 45,000 students.
The student debt relief will help 3,719 students with an average payment of $182.