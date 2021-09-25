SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health made it clear this week: if you want to attend or participate in a large indoor event, you need to be vaccinated; no exemptions even for Warriors star Andrew Wiggins.

The SFDPH released this statement Friday:

“At large and mega indoor events, all patrons 12 and older must be vaccinated at this time. Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement even if they have a medical or religious exemption. This same rule applies to performers and players employed by the host at large and mega indoor events who are covered by the vaccination requirements of the Health Order.”

Additional information on San Francisco’s COVID health protocols are available at the San Francisco Department of Public Health website.

The statement came after the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Wiggins has declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NBA sources. The NBA isn’t requiring players and staff to be vaccinated, but is deferring to the requirements of the facilities their teams use.

As it stands, Wiggins won’t be allowed to join his team when they play their home court, the 18,000-seat Chase Center Arena, even if he’s granted a religious exemption.

Later Friday, the NBA released a statement backing San Francisco’s decision and denying Wiggins a religious exemption.

“The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the statement read. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”

Wiggins came to the Golden State Warriors from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February 2020. Last season he averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. His current contract with the Warriors runs through 2023.

According to reports, Warriors general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr are scheduled to speak to the press Monday.