SANTA ROSA (BCN) — City officials in Santa Rosa say a vacation rental ordinance has been drafted and they want to hear what the public thinks of it.

Officials would like residents to provide feedback by Oct. 8, as the city council will consider the measure Oct. 12.

The ordinance came from direction by the city’s Economic Development Subcommittee, which heard at an Aug. 10 meeting numerous concerns about public safety and neighborhood impacts, officials said.

The city has since collected more than 2,400 survey responses from the public for guidance to draft an urgency ordinance, a temporary measure that would apply to residential property rented for less than 30 days.

A more comprehensive ordinance will be developed for the council by 2022.

The draft ordinance and instructions for submitting input are available at srcity.org/STR.

A virtual, industry-focused public meeting will be held Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. to discuss the proposed urgency ordinance with short-term rental owners and others who benefit from the short-term rental industry.

City officials said that while all members of the public are welcome to attend, the meeting is targeted for those who operate and own short-term rental properties within the Santa Rosa city limits.

To participate in the meeting, attendees are invited to join in one of the following ways:

– Online: https://srcity-org.zoom.us/j/89983736818 ;

– By phone: (888) 475 4499 (Toll Free); Use Meeting ID: 899 8373 6818

