CONCORD (BCN) — A 73-year-old woman died after a vehicle hit her as she was walking Monday morning in Concord, police said.
The intersection of Concord Boulevard and Denkinger Road was closed at about 7:45 a.m. following the collision there, police said on social media.READ MORE: VIDEO: '(My) Back Is Definitely Against The Wall'; Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Battles To Play Unvaccinated
Road closure: Concord Blvd/Denkinger Rd, due to vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area.
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) September 27, 2021READ MORE: Mount Diablo High School In Concord Briefly Locked Down After Student Found With Gun Magazine
The driver remained at the scene, Concord police Lt. Tamra Roberts said. Police are investigating the collision, Roberts said.
No other information was released.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Dramatic Video Of Injured Motorist Being Rescued From Fiery San Jose Freeway Crash
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.