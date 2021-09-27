Eviction MoratoriumEverything You Need To Know About State's Eviction Moratorium Ending
CONCORD (BCN) — A 73-year-old woman died after a vehicle hit her as she was walking Monday morning in Concord, police said.

The intersection of Concord Boulevard and Denkinger Road was closed at about 7:45 a.m. following the collision there, police said on social media.

The driver remained at the scene, Concord police Lt. Tamra Roberts said. Police are investigating the collision, Roberts said.

No other information was released.

