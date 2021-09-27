WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — After more than year of being in place, California’s eviction moratorium comes to an end this week, allowing landlords to start removing tenants for failing to pay rent during the COVID pandemic.

But officials say the expiration at 11:59 a.m. on Thursday will not trigger a massive wave of evictions across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Some protections for renters will still be in place.

“A landlord must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict you through the courts for failing to pay your rent,” state housing officials said in a news release.

Housing advocates held a car caravan and rally in San Francisco over the weekend. They were hoping to deliver the message that the pandemic’s economic challenges have not gone away and unemployment is still high.

“The reality in American today, in California today, is now is not the time for the eviction moratorium to end,” said housing advocate Brian Zhang. “People aren’t ready. They haven’t recovered from the pandemic.”

“In the midst of a pandemic it is absolutely criminal to evict people from their homes,” added housing advocate Nathalie Hrizi. “Not only is it an issue not only of their well being. It’s also a question of public health.”

State officials said distressed renters can apply for the Rent Relief Program which pays eligible tenants and landlords 100% of a tenant’s past-due rent and utilities going as far back as April 1, 2020.

“The program is free and does not currently have a deadline, but because funding may be limited, renters are encouraged to apply as soon as possible,” officials said.

There are also rules in place for landlords.

Although your landlord may give you a notice to “pay or quit” (which is a notice from your landlord that gives you a certain amount of time to pay the outstanding rent you owe or vacate your home) at any time, they will not be able to legally evict you without first applying to the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program.

If you receive a notice to “pay or quit,” it is strongly recommended that you immediately get legal assistance to determine and protect your rights. If your notice to “pay or quit” includes a “Declaration of COVID-19 related financial distress” — and you have been financially impacted by the pandemic — you should sign and return the declaration to your landlord within 15 business days to bolster your protections.

Other things renters need to know: