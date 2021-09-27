SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday the opening of several sites that will offer booster shots to those who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine is free, it’s easy to get, it’s easy to make an appointment, and we have county vaccine sites at various places in the county,” health officer Dr. Sara Cody said at a briefing on Monday.

Officials said they are following Centers for Disease Control guidance on those who should receive boosters, which include people 65 and older. People ages 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions, or those who live or work in “high risk” settings such as correctional facilities, homeless shelters, hospitals and schools, are also being urged to receive the shots.

Boosters are currently being offered only to those who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. For recipients of the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, officials said they will be prepared to provide booster shots once the FDA grants emergency use authorization.

County-run sites are opening in Morgan Hill, Mountain View, San Jose and San Martin for individuals who live, work or go to school in Santa Clara County. Officials also said many doctors’ offices and pharmacies are also offering booster shots.

Cody also urged people eligible for the shots to get them as soon as possible, with demand expected to rise once vaccines are authorized for children ages 5-11.

“It’s important protection, and people can easily get a booster right now,” Cody said. “We anticipate there will be a significant spike in demand when COVID-19 vaccinations become available for the youngest segment of our population.”

At Monday’s update, Cody said while cases in Santa Clara County increased in recent months due to the Delta variant, the county’s high vaccination rate is helping protect residents.

“The good news in our county, of the eligible population over 83% are fully vaccinated. And when you look at everyone who lives in the county, whether they are eligible or not, nearly three-quarters of our population is vaccinated, which is extraordinary,” Cody said. “That gives us some extra protection to weather the storms ahead.”

Boosters will be offered at these county-run vaccination sites:

• Mountain View Community Center 201 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View

• Emmanuel Baptist Church 467 N White Rd, San Jose

• DePaul Health Center Vaccination Site 18550 DePaul Drive, Morgan Hill

• San Martin Vaccination Site 90 W. Highland Ave, San Martin

• Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, Expo Hall 344 Tully Rd, San Jose

Additional information, including operating hours and appointment signups, can be found by visiting sccfreevax.org.