CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Flames and thick smoke billowed from a Cupertino home early Monday, claiming the life of a resident whose body was found in the hallway, authorities said.
Santa Clara County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Mathiesen said crews responded to reports of a fire in home home in the 1000 block of Tuscany Place at around 4:20 a.m.
Arriving crews discovered smoke billowing out of the roof and flames on the first floor. A second alarm was quickly called in bringing extra resources to the scene.
Firefighters entered the home and discovered the man's body. His name has not been released. Two other residents were able to safely flee the flames. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control at 6:22 a.m. A cause was still under investigation.