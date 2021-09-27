SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old Santa Rosa man on probation faces multiple charges after allegedly possessing a so-called “ghost gun” along with cocaine, police said.
According to Santa Rosa Police, officers said they found a suspicious person on the 800 block of West College Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers learned he was on active felony probation and subject to a warrantless search.
Police said during the search, they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the suspect’s waistband that did not have a serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun. A small amount of suspected cocaine was also found.
The suspect, identified as Ricardo Reynoso-Hernandez, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on several gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner along with being a felon possessing ammunition. Reynoso-Hernandez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.
Officers said a 15-year-old male who was with the suspect at the time was found in possession with a switchblade. The juvenile was cited for possession of a switchblade knife and released to a guardian.
According to jail records, Reynoso-Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.