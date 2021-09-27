SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday left one person dead, police said.
The shooting happened just before noon in the 2000 block of Folsom Street, near the corner of 17th Street.
A male victim was killed, according to police.
No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, police said.
Police have released few details about the case. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.