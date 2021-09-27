SAN FRANCISCO (BCN.CBS SF) — Police arrested two suspects on Monday linked to an attempted robbery last month in San Francisco’s Mission District, in which a woman was shot in the leg after she refused to hand over her camera.

According to police, the shooting happened on the afternoon of September 15 near the corner of Folsom and 21st streets.

A 43-year-old woman said she was taking photos along the street when two men approached her demanded her camera. The woman refused and one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and pointed it her, police said.

As the victim ran away, she heard a gunshot and then realized she’d been struck in the leg by a bullet. The suspects then got into a white SUV vehicle and drove off, according to police.

Investigators quickly found the two suspects, with the suspect who shot the victim being identified as Joseisac Lopez, 18, and the second suspect being identified as Jeferson Hernandez, 18.

The following day, officers in San Bruno tracked Lopez down and arrested him on suspicion of attempted robbery, assault with a firearm, and being armed while committing a felony, police said.

In addition, officers also served a search warrant at Lopez’s home, where they seized evidence connecting him to the shooting, according to police.

A day after Lopez’s arrest, officers observed a wanted vehicle in the Mission District, near Potrero Avenue and 21st Street. Although officers in marked patrol cars tried to pull over the vehicle, the vehicle sped off but struck a bus.

After the collision, which caused no injuries, the suspect vehicle continued to flee and officers lost sight of it.

After obtaining evidence linking Hernandez to the vehicle chase in addition to the attempted robbery, officers in the Mission spotted Hernandez last week near the corner of Folsom and 25 streets and moved to arrest him. Hernandez was later booked into jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, being armed while committing a felony, evading police and hit-and-run, police said.

Both men remain in custody and being held without bail, according to jail records.