SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There wasn’t much time to think about the risk or the flames. A San Jose police officer had just seconds to reach into a vehicle as it was ablaze on the side of the Capitol Expressway and pull an injured motorist to safety.

The rescue was captured on video and posted to Instagram on Sunday by the crew of Engine 16 stationed in east San Jose.

While San Jose police have not released any details of the crash or identified the officer, the fire company did post some information.

On the dash cam video, the officer is seen running toward the burning vehicle as the fire truck drives up. He paused for only a moment before reaching into the vehicle as the flames — ignited in the damaged front end — began engulfing the car.

He pulled the injured victim out of the vehicle.

The fire crew said the injured driver was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries have not been released. The officer was uninjured.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze. No details have been released about the crash. Video shows extensive damage to the front of the car.