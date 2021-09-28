GILROY (CBS SF/BCN) — A driver hit and killed a person walking in a roadway east of the outlet malls in Gilroy Sunday night, police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was wearing dark clothing while walking west in the roadway on the north side of the 1100 block of Leavesley Road shortly after 8:50 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle traveling the same direction collided with the pedestrian, according to Gilroy police.
Responding officers, a citizen and Cal Fire crews attempted lifesaving efforts but the person died at the scene.
Police are working with the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to please contact Officer Romero with the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350.
